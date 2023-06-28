Two women killed after fleeing from police, crashing into a building

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after two women were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened a little before 1 a.m. near 23rd and Hopkins. Two women were reportedly fleeing from police when they crashed into a vacant building.

The two women, a 20-year-old from Milwaukee and a 28-year-old from Greendale, were killed in the crash and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said no other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

