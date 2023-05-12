Two Water Street mass shooting suspects sentenced just before 1-year anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Two people were sentenced in Water Street's mass shooting just before the one-year anniversary. Sixteen people were shot and injured following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 last spring.

Marquise Lamar Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery (intend great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon) and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury as a party to a crime.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. She pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery (intend great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon).

Additional charges for both Jackson and Jackson-Milton were dropped due to a plea deal. Several others are facing charges in connection to the mass shooting.



According to a criminal complaint, Jackson-Milton was with Jackson, Christopher Lamar Murry, 23, and Lemont R. Siller, 21, on the night of the shooting.

Siller, Jackson, and Jackson-Milton were seen near Juneau and Water around 11 p.m. They were with a group of unknown individuals and were talking with Murry, who was with another group of unknown individuals nearby.

The complaint states that Jackson-Milton and the group she was with were seen taking up positions around one man, who prosecutors identified as RL in the criminal complaint. According to the complaint, RL and Siller had a longstanding dispute.

Murray and his group took up positions nearby as well, the complaint states.

A few minutes later, Jackson-Milton allegedly pulled a handgun from her pocket while facing RL, and a group of individuals RL was with.

An unknown individual with RL saw the handgun, pulled out his own handgun, and fired shots toward Jackson-Milton. Jackson-Milton and the group she was with fired back, according to the complaint.

RL fled the area, according to the complaint. A total of 16 people were shot, including RL. All of them were to the west and southwest of where Jackson, Jackson-Milton, Murry, and Siller were, which is the direction in which the three of them had been firing.

Milwaukee police previously announced 17 people were injured, which includes a victim in a shooting a few blocks away the same night. In total, 21 people were injured that night in three separate downtown shootings.

Police said the Water Street victims were injured as follows:



