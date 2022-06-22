Woman charged in Water Street mass shooting, accused of causing shootout

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 20, is facing 16 charges after officials say she fired shots during the Water Street mass shooting. She appeared in intake court on Monday where bail was set at $150,000 cash.

According to a criminal complaint, Jackson-Milton was with Marquise Lamar Jackson, 24, Christopher Lamar Murry, 23, and Lemont R. Siller, 21, on the night of the shooting.

Siller, Jackson, and Jackson-Milton were seen near East Juneau Avenue and Water Street around 11 p.m. the night of the shooting. They were with a group of unknown individuals and were talking with Murry, who was with another group of unknown individuals nearby.

The complaint states that Jackson-Milton and the group she was with were seen taking up positions around one man, who prosecutors identified as RL in the criminal complaint. According to the complaint, RL and Siller had a longstanding dispute.

Murray and his group took up positions nearby as well, the complaint states.

A few minutes later, Jackson-Milton allegedly pulled a handgun from her pocket while facing RL, and a group of individuals RL was with.

An unknown individual with RL saw the handgun, pulled out his own handgun, and fired shots toward Jackson-Milton. Jackson-Milton and the group she was with fired back, according to the complaint.

RL fled the area, according to the complaint. A total of 16 people were shot, including RL. All of them were to the west and southwest of where Jackson, Jackson-Milton, Murry, and Siller were, which is the direction in which the three of them had been firing.

Now, Jackson-Milton is facing one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury as a party to a crime, with the use of a dangerous weapon.

If convicted on all charges, Jackson-Milton could face a maximum of 470 years in prison.

