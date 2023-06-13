Two teens charged in Fond du Lac retaliation shooting; $1M bail set for both

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting that is believed to have been retaliation for a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac.

Lamarion Moore, 19, and Adamite Willey, 16, have both been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon. Moore also faces a repeater enhancer and additional bail-jumping charges.

Bail has been set at $1 million cash for both defendants.



Authorities say the shooting on May 23 is alleged to be retaliation in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac on May 7 involving two different gangs operating within Fond du Lac.

Moore and Willey both have their preliminary hearing on June 22.

