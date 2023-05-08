Shooting incident on Martin Avenue in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Just before 7 p.m., Fond du Lac dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a shooting at the Maplewood Commons.

Officers arrived within minutes and found three shooting victims. The victims were all transported to the hospital and the status of those victims is unknown.

The victims are a 20-year-old female, 18-year-old female, and a 49-year-old male.

Police say the suspects ran from the area and have not been found yet, and multiple agencies are helping police in finding them.

This is an active investigation and police ask that people stay out of the immediate area.

If anyone has information on this shooting, please contact the Fond du Lac police department 920-906-5555 or call 911.

Police are also asking people around the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, including West of County Road V, North of Pioneer Road, East of Martin Ave. and South of 9th Street, to review any residential camera footage that may have captured anything and contact police.

