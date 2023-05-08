Family of Fond du Lac woman shot and killed over weekend wants justice

The family of a young Fond Du Lac woman shot and killed over the weekend says they'd like the person or people who did it to come forward.

"We want justice for her. She didn't deserve this at all," said Tiara Wortham, the sister of Tatyanna Zech.

On Sunday just before 7 p.m., someone shot and killed 20-year-old Zech near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road at an apartment complex. Two men, 18 and 49 years old, were also injured, police said.

Police last listed the 18-year-old in "critical but stable condition" and the older man in "stable condition."

Zech's family said she'd just moved to Fond Du Lac from Chicago for a fresh start and to join the family.

"She was just so funny. Everything was always a joke to her," said Hannah Brace, Zech's sister-in-law. "I just remember her, like, smirky little grin."

According to Fond du Lac Police, officers entered temporary Felony warrants for two persons of interest involved in the shooting: Antonio K. Johnston (17 years old) and Parise E. Larry Jr. (14 years old). TMJ4 News does not usually identify people who haven't been charged, especially minors, but due to the extreme nature of the shooting, TMJ4 News is making an exception.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said he hasn't received referrals from the police in this case and is unable to comment on the details. But he did have a message for people being sought by police.

"Anybody who may have a warrant out for their arrest. We highly encourage them — please tell yourself into law enforcement and let the legal process play out," said Toney. "I can't speak to how that may impact the trajectory of any particular case. But it helps keep everyone safe. It helps the community know that it's safer."

Zech's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a funeral and celebration of life event.

"Nobody really plans on having to bury their 20-year-old," said Brace. "This isn't something that the family planned for financially."

If anyone has information on this shooting, please contact the Fond du Lac police department at 920-906-5555 or call 911.

