Two teenagers injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart on Saturday in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police say two teenagers were shot on Saturday afternoon in separate incidents. Both of the shootings happened within an hour of each other.

First, police say a 15-year-old was shot near 26th and Vine in Milwuakee's Midtown neighborhood.

Police say the teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That first shooting happened at 3:55 p.m.

Then, at around 4:45 p.m., Police say a 16-year-old was shot near 47th and Fairmount Ave. in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights neighborhood.

Police say the 16-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are non-fatal, according to police.

Police say the 16-year-old gunshot victim was taken into custody during their initial investigation.

Police are still investigating what led up to both shootings and continue to search for "unknown suspects."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



