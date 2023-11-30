Two students hit by driver outside Hartford Union High School; police say speed a factor

HARTFORD, WIs. — Two students were hit by a driver outside Hartford Union High School Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Hartford Police Department. Two female students were hit in the crosswalk by a driver who was turning left from Cedar St. onto W. Monroe Ave.

The driver of the striking car stayed on the scene, and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The two victims were taken to Aurora Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

"At that time of day, the intersection of Cedar Street and West Monroe Avenue is busy with both vehicular and pedestrian school related traffic as it is located directly in front of Hartford Union High School," the news release from police says. "While the crash is currently under investigation, inattentive driving and speed are believed to be contributing factors."

"Please keep these students and families in your thoughts during this difficult time," Superintendent Jeffrey A. Walters said in a statement.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip