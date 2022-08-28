Two shootings at same location, one hour apart; MPD says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened at the same location, less than two hours apart.

Both shootings happened near 44th and Center overnight. Police said the first shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound. officials said he is in stable condition.

The second incident happened shortly before midnight. In that incident, the victim was a 40-year-old man. He had two gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel. He's also in stable condition.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to both of these shootings and seeking suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 41-224-TIPS.

There was a third shooting overnight as well, but that one happened near Highland and MLK Drive. Officials say the victim showed up at a local hospital. The gender, age, and condition of the victim were not provided.

However, police said a suspect is in custody and charges will be referred to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip