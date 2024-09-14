TWO RIVERS — Lenny’s II Bar & Grill is normally a lively place full of conversations and laughs, but for 15 minutes on Friday evening, the mood turned somber.

Patrons watched the TVs closely as Two Rivers Police confirmed that the remains discovered nearby were those of Elijah Vue.

Two Rivers community reacts to remains identified as those of Elijah Vue

The news brought a variety of reactions to those inside.

TMJ4 News Amy Johnson was at Lenny's II and watched the news unfold. She shared her reaction with us.

“I don't think it can bring closure to anyone because it’s devastating, and it just makes you hold your kids and your grandkids closer.,” said Amy Johnson.

Others, like Alex Johnson, spoke highly of the community's involvement over the past seven months in trying to locate the young boy.

“Just seeing the community efforts to help try to find him, although it's not the result that we wanted, we at least have somewhat closure right now,” said Alex.

TMJ4 News Alex Johnson was at Lenny's II and shared his reaction after watching the Elijah Vue press conference.

The news traveled fast and into downtown. As musicians were gearing up to play, TMJ4 News caught up with Ellen Herrmann. She was sad over the news and the loss of life.

“He should have had a good future ahead of him. Now, it's already taken away from him.,” said Herrmann.

TMJ4 News Ellen Herrmann lives in Two Rivers. She shared her reaction to his remains being identified.

Since Elijah’s disappearance in February, hundreds of volunteers have searched far and wide for any sign of the little boy.

One of those volunteers was Laurie Hamblen. She said she spent 180 hours coordinating search efforts.

TMJ4 On Thursday, Debra Spoerke joined a group of volunteers at Hobbs Woods in Fond Du Lac, after a social media post asked for anyone to help search through one of the areas where Elijah was last seen.

“I was hoping we discovered him somewhere alive. My secondary reaction was, thinking of the family... they all put in so much time and so many hours to try and find Elijah,” said Hamblen.

TMJ4 News Laurie Hamblen helped coordinate searches for Elijah Vue. She shared her reaction with us on the news Friday.

Now that the search has become a death investigation, Laurie hopes this new information will help lead to closure for the family.

“We need justice to be served for this little boy’s sake,” said Hamblen.

Hamblen thanked all of those who had helped in the search efforts and praised the community collaboration throughout Manitowoc County.

