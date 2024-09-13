Two Rivers Police Department confirms human remains found are those of Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. — The Two Rivers Police Department has confirmed that the human remains found on private property are those of Elijah Vue.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Friday, September 13. Elijah was reported missing from his home in Two Rivers on February 20th.

The Amber Alert for him has been canceled, and the search has now turned into a death investigation.

Watch: Two Rivers Police Department confirms human remains found to be Elijah Vue

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, and her partner, Jesse Vang, have been charged with child neglect but have not been charged in connection with Elijah's death, according to court records.

Anyone with information that could be beneficial to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Glaser at 920-686-7200.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the night.

