Two Racine police officers shot following domestic disturbance, one man arrested

RACINE, Wis. — Two Racine police officers have non-life-threatening injuries after a shootout during a domestic disturbance call Tuesday night.

The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:46 p.m. after it received a call about a domestic disturbance where a gun had been shot.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who said her husband was inside with their children.

Racine police began negotiating with the man and after about an hour, the man inside fired several shots at police. Two Racine officers were struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was eventually talked out of the home uninjured but was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The woman and children are safe, according to police.

Charges are now pending review against the man.

Police did not share information about the officers who were shot. However, Police Chief Maurice Robinson will be holding a media briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

