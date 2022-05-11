Two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-43

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a wrong-way crash left two people dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-43 south near S. Chase Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Officials say the collision occurred when a driver went the wrong way down the interstate.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries where they died.

Traffic was being diverted off of the freeway at Becher Street but the interstate has since reopened.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway at or near I-43 South and S. Chase Avenue, after a wrong way driver led to a collision with serious injuries to two people, who have been taken to an area hospital. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Becher Street. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022

