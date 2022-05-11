Watch
Two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-43

Posted at 5:10 AM, May 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a wrong-way crash left two people dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-43 south near S. Chase Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Officials say the collision occurred when a driver went the wrong way down the interstate.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries where they died.

Traffic was being diverted off of the freeway at Becher Street but the interstate has since reopened.

