I-94 westbound closed at W Hawley Road due to shooting, one person injured

MILWAUKEE — I-94 westbound is closed at Hawley Road following a shooting, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said one person has serious injuries following the shooting, and traffic is being diverted off at Hawley as police investigate.
INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-94 W at Hawley Rd, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. That subject is being treated at an area hospital as of this writing and all traffic diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continues.— Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022
This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.