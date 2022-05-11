Watch
I-94 westbound closed at W Hawley Road due to shooting, one person injured

Posted at 10:40 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:58:37-04

MILWAUKEE — I-94 westbound is closed at Hawley Road following a shooting, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said one person has serious injuries following the shooting, and traffic is being diverted off at Hawley as police investigate.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

