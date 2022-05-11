I-94 westbound closed at W Hawley Road due to shooting, one person injured

MILWAUKEE — I-94 westbound is closed at Hawley Road following a shooting, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said one person has serious injuries following the shooting, and traffic is being diverted off at Hawley as police investigate.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-94 W at Hawley Rd, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. That subject is being treated at an area hospital as of this writing and all traffic diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continues. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip