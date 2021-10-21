Two MPS grads in starting lineup for Golden State Warriors

For the second game in a row this season, two Milwaukee Public School graduates are in the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney went to Rufus King High School and Hamilton High School, respectively. They have been playing together on the Warriors since the 2019 NBA season. What's more, they share the court with Marquette University alum Juan Toscano-Anderson (he is from Oakland). All three have been playing together for the past three seasons.

Poole and Looney were featured in the starting lineup multiple times last year too. Watch them tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m.

There are more NBA players from Milwaukee than you might think. Some other notable names include Devin Harris, Carl Landry, and Latrell Sprewell. Caron Butler is from Racine and Sam Dekker is from Sheboygan.

You can watch Looney and Poole in person on January 13 when the Warriors take on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

