Shen Yun's 'China Before Communism' show returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Shen Yun Performing Arts group will soon be returning to Milwaukee, from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, to perform their "China Before Communism" show live in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The performance presents traditional Chinese artistic culture. The performing group was founded in New York in 2006 by a group of Chinese artists, who came together to share their homeland’s cultural heritage with the world, according to a statement from the group.

All attendees are required to show either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks are also required, and all patrons are asked to come at least one hour in advance.

For more information on Shen Yun’s China Before Communism show, including where to buy tickets, head over to www.shenyun.com/Milwaukee .

