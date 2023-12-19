Two men shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side identified by medical examiner

MILWAUKEE — Two men who were shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side early Monday morning were identified by the medical examiner.

The two men, 24-year-old Marcell Hendrix and 26-year-old Joevon Wilder, died Monday, Dec. 18.

According to the medical examiner, Hendrix was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m. inside a vehicle near 20th and Locust. Wilder was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. at the hospital.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. on the 2900 block of N. 20th St. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The double fatal shooting was a part of an overwhelmingly violent weekend across the City of Milwaukee, which included 10 separate incidents of violence that left 11 people injured.

This past weekend alone, right before Christmas, nine people were shot, two were stabbed and two were killed by gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

