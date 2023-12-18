Homicide and other violent crimes in Milwaukee trending downwards as 2023 wraps

MILWAUKEE — It was an overwhelmingly violent weekend across the city of Milwaukee. 10 separate incidents of violence, leaving 11 people hurt and two dead.

The instances of violence this past weekend span across the city. This past weekend alone, nine people were shot, two were stabbed and two were killed by gunfire.

TMJ4

"That just should not happen," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Monday.

Milwaukee's mayor said in a lot of cases, arguments result in violent resolution, which he said shouldn't be happening. However, when you break down the numbers things are looking up compared to last year.

As we close in on 2023, homicides are down 23 percent from 2022. Non-fatal shootings are also down.

"We're doing a number of things to address public safety in Milwaukee. The Office of Community and Safety is being re-positioned in the Department of Administration, and I have a lot of faith in their ability to do outreach with community organizations and get work done there," Johnson explained.

As we roll into 2024, financially, the city is in a better position than it's ever been in previously with a surplus budget.

This means more money for resources, Johnson said, with a tougher emphasis on addressing crime.

"One of my goals with additional resources was to be able to make more investments in the Milwaukee Police Department. We have the maximum number of classes at the police academy which is three, and those classes are funded with the maximum number of recruits," Johnson added.

Johnson said with a focus on education, engineering, enforcement, and violence prevention, city leaders are using all the tools they can to make Brew City a safer place.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip