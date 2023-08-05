Two killed in shooting near 15th and Orchard, police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — Two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near 15th and Orchard around 1:15 a.m. Two men, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, died on the scene.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation and MPD said it's seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

