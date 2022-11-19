Two kids killed in rollover crash, Pleasant Prairie police say

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two kids have died following a rollover crash in Pleasant Prairie, police shared on Facebook.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night near Springbrook Road and Highway 31. Pleasant Prairie Police said officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Officers extricated two kids and immediately began life-saving measures.

The kids and their parents were taken to a local hospital. Police said both kids had life-threatening injuries. The kids, a four-year-old boy and a 9-month old girl, died at the hospital.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Details as to what caused the crash and any other victims were not provided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Pleasant Prairie police at 262-694-7353.

