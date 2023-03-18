Watch Now
Two injured in double shooting near Teutonia and Wright

Police said a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both injured and taken to a local hospital
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 08:28:34-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday.

The shooting happened at 12:01 a.m. near Teutonia and Wright. Police said a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said they are looking for unknown suspects. The circumstances leading to the shooting were not provided.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

