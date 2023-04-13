Watch Now
Two injured in crash near Fond Du Lac and Capitol Drive

One of the victims had to be extricated and is in critical condition.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:03:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Crews had to extricate a man following a bad crash near Fond du Lac and Capitol Thursday morning. The man remains in critical condition.

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 5:51 a.m. The first vehicle disregarded a red light and crashed with the second vehicle.

The driver of the first car, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated from the car, police said. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and he is in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls woman, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is in stable condition, according to police.

