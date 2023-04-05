Two deputies injured while arresting suspect at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday morning while trying to arrest a suspect.
MCSO said deputies were called to the Avis rental facility around 3:50 a.m. for reports of an attempted vehicle theft.
When deputies arrived, they asked the suspect, a 23-year-old man, to get out of his car. He did not comply and ran away on foot.
Deputies initiated a pursuit and after a brief struggle, and a TASER deployment, the suspect was arrested.
Two deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the struggle, one had to be transported to the hospital.
The suspect was also take a local hospital for complaints of back pain.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.