Two deputies injured while arresting suspect at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday morning while trying to arrest a suspect.

MCSO said deputies were called to the Avis rental facility around 3:50 a.m. for reports of an attempted vehicle theft.

When deputies arrived, they asked the suspect, a 23-year-old man, to get out of his car. He did not comply and ran away on foot.

Deputies initiated a pursuit and after a brief struggle, and a TASER deployment, the suspect was arrested.

Two deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the struggle, one had to be transported to the hospital.

The suspect was also take a local hospital for complaints of back pain.

