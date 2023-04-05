Watch Now
Two deputies injured while arresting suspect at Milwaukee airport

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect tried to steal a vehicle.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:41:05-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday morning while trying to arrest a suspect.

MCSO said deputies were called to the Avis rental facility around 3:50 a.m. for reports of an attempted vehicle theft.

When deputies arrived, they asked the suspect, a 23-year-old man, to get out of his car. He did not comply and ran away on foot.

Deputies initiated a pursuit and after a brief struggle, and a TASER deployment, the suspect was arrested.

Two deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the struggle, one had to be transported to the hospital.

The suspect was also take a local hospital for complaints of back pain.

