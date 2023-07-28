Two dead, three injured after car crashes into Kenosha business

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating after two people were killed and three were injured in a crash early Friday morning.

The police department said the crash happened near 40th and 75th, at Play it Again Sports, around 3:30 a.m. The car reportedly crashed into the business, leaving three injured and one dead.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip