Two dead in shooting at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were killed in a shooting inside Rerun’s Lounge in Racine last night, according to the Racine Police Department.

Racine Police officers encountered a chaotic scene around 2:30 a.m. when they arrived at the bar, according to the news release from the Racine Police Department. At least two people have been confirmed dead after the incident and no suspects have been taken into custody.

At the time of writing, the names of the victims have not been released and the investigation into what happened is still active.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

