Racine city leaders address recent spike in violence

City leaders in Racine spoke out against a spike in violence this year on Monday.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other officials gathered outside city hall to address the crime.

This year's six homicides in Racine doubles the amount of homicides this time last year. Police also note a 43% increase in shots fired calls this year.

This weekend a local business owner was killed trying to break up a fight. It is a situation officials say was a tragic loss in the community.

"This cannot stand as the new normal for Racine," Mayor Mason said Monday afternoon. "Gun violence cannot be tolerated in the City of Racine. We have to support the police department and efforts to keep the community safe."

Police say in five of the six homicides this year, the victims and suspects knew one another.

