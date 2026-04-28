Two candidates have entered the 2027 Wisconsin Supreme Court race

The 2027 race for the next opening on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is off to a fast start.

Milwaukee's Pedro Colón launched his campaign Tuesday, barely three weeks after voters decided on the 2026 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Colón is on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in Milwaukee County and is a former Democratic legislator who became the first Latino elected to the Assembly in 1999.

“Our state and our country are at a crossroads. Some of Wisconsin’s most consequential cases will come before this court over the next decade,and I know that I have the experience, judgment, and empathy needed to help decide them," Colón said in a statement.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Lyndsey Brunette was the first to jump in the race on April 16. She has been a judge since 2018, and prior to that, she was elected as a Democrat in 2014 to serve as Clark County's district attorney.

"I'm running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court because it has never been more important to have state courts dedicated to protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms and holding people, and the government, accountable when they break the law,” Brunette said in a statement.

Both are seeking a position held by Justice Annette Ziegler, who decided to retire when her ten-year term ends next year; she's the second conservative to not seek reelection after Justice Rebecca Bradley opted out of running.

Voters this month elected Judge Chris Taylor in a landslide victory over Maria Lazar. Justice-elect Taylor is the fourth consecutive liberal-backed candidate to win, giving the state Supreme Court a 5-2 liberal majority when Taylor joins the court in August.

Taylor replaces Justice Bradley. In a TMJ4 interview, Bradley raised concerns after the April election about conservatives' struggles in recent elections and the possibility of the court becoming a 7-0 liberal majority.

This story was reported by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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