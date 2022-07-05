Trial date set for Green Bay dismemberment suspect Taylor Schabusiness

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A trial date has been set for a Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man.

At an arraignment hearing in Brown County Court Tuesday, 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Shad Thyrion was found dismembered in February at a Green Bay home.

The judge scheduled a trial date for Oct. 24, which will be preceded by a status conference at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 and a final pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Oct. 19.

Schabusiness faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.

RELATED COVERAGE: Green Bay woman accused of killing, dismembering man

The criminal complaint said the victim's mother found the head.

According to court documents, Schabusiness was identified as someone who was last seen with the victim. When police arrived at Schabusiness' apartment, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness came out of the apartment and had what appeared to be dried blood on her clothes and her hands.

Officers inspected the van Schabusiness had been using and the complaint says additional human body parts including legs were found in a box in the passenger's seat.

When interviewed by police, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness told officers she and the victim were smoking meth and then engaged in a sex act that involved strangulation. According to the complaint, Schabusiness said she continued to strangle the victim until he was dead. Afterward, statements in the criminal complaint indicate that Schabusiness assaulted the victim's body.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective clarified with Schabusiness that she was in the basement with the victim all during the day and into the next morning before she dismembered the victim’s body.