Green Bay woman accused of killing, dismembering man

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Warning: Details in this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

A 24-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of dismembering a man after killing him.

Taylor Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

The case stems from when Green Bay Police officers responded around 3:25 a.m. Feb. 23 to a call at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. The call to police said a severed head was found in a bucket in the basement. The head was later identified as belonging to a 25-year-old Green Bay resident.

The criminal complaint said the victim's mother found the head.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Schabusiness was identified as someone who was last seen with the victim. When police arrived at Schabusiness' apartment, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness came out of the apartment and had what appeared to be dried blood on her clothes and her hands.

Officers inspected the van Schabusiness had been using and the complaint says additional human body parts including legs were found in a box in the passenger's seat.

When interviewed by police, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness told officers she and the victim were smoking meth and then engaged in a sex act that involved strangulation. According to the complaint, Schabusiness said she continued to strangle the victim until he was dead. Afterward, statements in the criminal complaint indicate that Schabusiness assaulted the victim's body.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective clarified with Schabusiness that she was in the basement with the victim all during the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and then dismembered the victim’s body.

Schabusiness made her initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. She faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.

According to a statement from Green Bay Police, representatives from the Detective Division, Brown County District Attorney’s office, and Brown County Victim Witness Resources have met with the parents of the victim. Police ask for privacy for the victim's family.