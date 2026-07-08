MILWAUKEE — The annual Tri My Best Triathlon returns to the Kenosha YMCA on August 9th.

The adaptive triathlon gives children of different abilities the opportunity to swim, bike and run on a course designed to match their individual skill level. Athletes can choose from four different course options, allowing each child to participate in a way that best fits their strengths.

“We meet them where they’re at,” said Kayden Hoffman with Tender Touch Therapy. “They can choose which course they do so that they can best accomplish the triathlon.”

Watch: Tri My Best Triathlon returns to Kenosha:

Tri My Best Triathlon returns to Kenosha, celebrating ability, confidence and community

Each athlete is also paired with a volunteer buddy who stays by their side from start to finish, offering encouragement and support throughout the race.

“Every athlete gets an athlete buddy,” Hoffman said. “They’re with them the entire time, making sure they can accomplish a goal that they’ve been waiting all year to do.”

Along the course, volunteers, family members and spectators cheer on every milestone—creating an atmosphere that celebrates effort just as much as achievement.

Volunteer Shannon Dentici says watching the athletes reach the finish line is an emotional experience.

“Seeing how hard they’ve been working and accomplishing it… it’s just a wonderful feeling,” she said.

One athlete's mother, Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, the event has become a cherished tradition. Her child has participated in the triathlon for the past 10 years, and each race is a reminder of how far she’s come.

“It’s wonderful to see how much joy it brings,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “The cheering and encouragement really draws everybody together.”

She encourages other families to participate.

“It’s not only the athletic part,” she said. “It’s building friendships and family connections throughout our community.”

While the race celebrates swimming, biking and running, organizers say the true victory isn’t measured by speed, instead, it’s found in the confidence athletes build, the goals they achieve and the determination they show throughout the year.

The 12th annual Tri My Best Triathlon will take place on Saturday, August 9. Registration remains open for both athletes and volunteers.

Triathlon Information

Sunday, August 9th, 2026 with Opening Ceremonies at 8am - Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd Street

ATHLETE REGISTRATION

Registration (June 28 – July 11)

Y Member: $45

General Public: $50

If you have any questions, please direct them to Rebecca Misanin at tmbkenosha@tendertouchtherapyllc.com

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