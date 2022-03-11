Traffic tips as St. Patrick's Day parade returns this weekend

MILWAUKEE — After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back in downtown Milwaukee. About 25,000 parade goers are expected to attend this year’s event.

“We are so excited to be able to bring the people to the streets of downtown Milwaukee,” said Stacie Callies, executive director of Westown Association.

The parade begins at noon Saturday at West Wisconsin Avenue at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The 1.5 mile parade route will feature about 100 parade units.

Road closures for the parade begin at 10 a.m. With the increase in people in downtown, event organizers suggest having a parking plan.

“We advise people to have a plan for parking before they get downtown. Of course the Avenue's parking is affordable and there are other transit options,” said Callies.

Businesses like the Harp are excited and ready to welcome customers. Kelly Cramer said before the pandemic, St Patrick's Day weekend was one of their busiest weekends in March.

"It’s a lot of work for the staff but everything pays off and it’s a good time," said Cramer.

Trinity Irish dancers will preform at the Harp. Traditional Irish food and Guinness will also be served. For more information click here.

Multiple MCTS bus routes will be impacted by this parade: ROUTES 14-30-GOLD, 15, 18, 19,

33, 57 and GREEN. Details are posted on RideMCTS.com.

