Here's what roads will be closed for Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day parade

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday, and Westown Association is busy preparing.

The big event is scheduled to kick off Saturday afternoon, but downtown Milwaukee will begin seeing the event's effects Saturday morning as road closures begin.

Due to staging, the parade route, and de-staging, several roads in Milwaukee will be closed for periods of time Saturday.

The closures will begin at 10 a.m. when staging begins for the parade. The following roads will be affected:

W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N 6 th St.

St. N Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W Wisconsin Ave. to W Clybourn St. (W Michigan St. will remain open to traffic)

N 3 rd St. from W Michigan St. to W Everett St.

St. from W Michigan St. to W Everett St. W Everett St. from N 3rd St. to N Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Parade Route closures will begin less than two hours later, at 11:45 a.m. The streets that will be closed are:

W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N Plankinton Ave.

N Plankinton Ave. from W Wisconsin Ave. to W Kilbourn Ave.

W Kilbourn Ave. from N Plankinton Ave. to N MLK Dr.

N MLK Dr. from W Kilbourn Ave. to W Juneau Ave.

W Juneau Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N Water St.

N Water St. from E Juneau Ave. to E Highland Ave.

Finally, some roads will be closed for the de-staging area. Those closures will begin at 1 p.m. and remain closed until about 2:30. The roads affected are:

N Water St. from E Highland Ave. to E State St.

E Highland Ave. from N Broadway to N Edison St.

