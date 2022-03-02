54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade returns March 12

MILWAUKEE — After two years, the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12 at noon.

Irish festivities kick off Friday, March 11. A ShamROCK party will be at Miller Time Pub & Grill, 509 W Wisconsin Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is free and will feature live music, food and drink specials, and a variety of raffle prizes.

The 35th annual Mass in Honor of St. Patrick will be at St. Patrick's Church, 725 W. Washington St., on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The parade begins at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue and ends at Water and Highland.

The parade was canceled two days before it was scheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed again in 2021 due to the city's public gathering restrictions at the time, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association said in a news release.

This will be the first parade in Milwaukee since the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are set to perform at the parade and will be honored along other victims of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

First responders will also be honored for their service throughout the pandemic, officials say.

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will also recognize their 2022 honorees: Irishman of the Year Pete Fleming, Irish Rose Maureen McGarry Konkol and Parade Marshalls former Alderman Bob Donovan and Kathy Donovan.

Following the parade, there will be a Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, 21133 W. Wisconsin Ave. Tickets for adults are $8 and family tickets (three or more adults) is $20.

For further information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip