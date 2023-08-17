Trade Hotel developer has plans for second hotel in Milwaukee's Deer District

MILWAUKEE — A second hotel is in the works for Milwaukee's Deer District, on the former site of the BMO Harris Bradley Center, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The developer of the recently opened Trade Hotel in downtown Milwaukee is planning to build the second hotel near North Sixth and West State Street, featuring 160 to 175 rooms.

Specific details on the hotel including the name have not been finalized, the BizJournal said, but a formal announcement on the project is expected in the coming weeks.

“We have the prospect now of developing a 160- to 175-room hotel with North Central Group,” Feigin told the BizJournal in a Tuesday interview. “We’re weeks away from an MOU (memorandum of understanding) or interest memo.”

The Trade Hotel developer, North Central Group (NCG), confirmed to the BizJournal that it's talking to the Bucks about the new hotel. The group's chief development officer, Andy Inman, also told the BizJournal that NCG has seen great success with the Trade Hotel and its three restaurants.

“We’ve been extremely happy with the performance of The Trade,” Inman said. “It had a very strong opening. We’ve had great success with the hotel and all three restaurants.”

However, while Inman said FCG has a good relationship with the Bucks, the group isn't ready to announce the plans for another hotel.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said the new hotel would cover about 14,000 square feet of the plot in Deer District, with a new concert venue planned for another portion of the former Bradley Center site.

The news of the new hotel comes after the FPC announced it would only be building one live performance venue, compared to the previously announced two.

“This is directionally how we want to activate (Deer District),” Feigin told the BizJournal. “We see the early success with The Trade of activating and having humans around the plaza and the Deer District 24-7. When we add 160 to 175 more rooms with the Baird Center opening its expansion that’s right up with the strategic goals of what we want to do.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip