Live performance facility plans in Milwaukee's Deer District drop 1 of 2 venues

MILWAUKEE — FPC Live is planning a new live performance facility in Milwaukee's downtown Deer District, but its new configuration drops an 800-capacity venue while increasing the size of the larger venue.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the proposal is a modification of a plan the Milwaukee Common Council approved in November 2022. It included two venues in the same structure. It previously included a venue with 800 capacity and another at about 4,000. Now, it would include only one 4,500-capacity venue. FPC Live will submit its revised plan on Friday for another round of city reviews, BizJournal reports.

Joel Plant, CEO of FPC Live owner Frank Productions told the BizJournal, “We are going to adjust the building — we’re pivoting. We’re absolutely committed to the market and to the music scene in Milwaukee. But big projects change and we’re going to adjust ours.”

If the project receives approvals, work could begin in November. Plant said work would start on underground utilities and stormwater hardware "to beat the deep freeze" of winter.

The construction timeline runs for 18 months but could be delayed due to Fiserv Forum hosting the Republican National Convention in July 2024. This could result in completion perhaps by spring 2025, BizJournal reports.

The cost has now reached over $60 million. It was previously estimated at $50 million. Plant said FPC Live plans to have the project relying 100% on private financing.

