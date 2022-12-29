Town of Trenton dealing with unreliable trash pick-up for weeks

TRENTON, Wis. — With the recent weather, it's a tough task to pull the garbage cans in and out. But imagine not knowing if it will be picked up from week to week. This is the reality in the Town of Trenton.

Trenton is dealing with a stinky problem. They have not had reliable trash pick up for weeks, leaving residents holding their breath on if trash will be picked up tomorrow.

Resident Sherry Abbott has about two weeks' worth of trash and three weeks worth of recycling. She says she has been experiencing sporadic pick-up since the week of Thanksgiving.

Town leaders posted online saying waste management is set to resume collection after a recent break in service.

We reached out to waste management and they sent us a statement apologizing to residents and that they will have an extra truck out on Thursday and Friday.

But the town has already moved on. They signed a contract with a new trash pick-up service for the new year.

In the meantime, dumpsters from waste management are up in the town hall's parking lot to help bring some relief. The public works director has been using a loader to pack down heaps of trash.

The town's clerk says she is working on getting some money refunded from last month's waste bill to give taxpayers some relief.

