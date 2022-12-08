Top children's court judge to hear case of Milwaukee 10-year-old shooting, killing mother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Family Court's top judge will hear the case of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mother last month.

"Due to the time commitment anticipated, Judge Carroll is the presiding judge of children's court and will be hearing this matter," said Judge Kristela Cervera, who handled Wednesday's status hearing in the case.

The boy, who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother on Nov. 21, is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not buying him a virtual reality headset on Amazon.

Wednesday's hearing was conducted over Zoom. The 10-year-old appeared off-camera alongside his attorney. He didn't speak during the hearing.

In addition to naming Judge Carroll as the presiding judge, the parties agreed to hold their next hearing in person on Dec. 14.

If convicted, the boy faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

