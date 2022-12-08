Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top children's court judge to hear case of Milwaukee 10-year-old shooting, killing mother

The boy, who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother on Nov. 21, is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide as an adult.
djfjfjff.jpg
TMJ4
Milwaukee County Family Court's top judge will hear the case of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mother last month.
djfjfjff.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 20:34:57-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Family Court's top judge will hear the case of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mother last month.

"Due to the time commitment anticipated, Judge Carroll is the presiding judge of children's court and will be hearing this matter," said Judge Kristela Cervera, who handled Wednesday's status hearing in the case.

The boy, who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother on Nov. 21, is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide as an adult.

RELATED: 10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not buying him a virtual reality headset on Amazon.

Wednesday's hearing was conducted over Zoom. The 10-year-old appeared off-camera alongside his attorney. He didn't speak during the hearing.

In addition to naming Judge Carroll as the presiding judge, the parties agreed to hold their next hearing in person on Dec. 14.

If convicted, the boy faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!