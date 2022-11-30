10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother last week in Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree homicide as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon.

The fatal shooting took place near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Police initially reported the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged, striking the boy's mom. The woman died from her injuries. She was identified as Quiana Mann.

According to the criminal complaint, when the boy was first interviewed he said he was twirling the gun around his finger and it "accidentally went off." After killing his mom, the boy woke up his sister who then found their mother dead and called 911.

Due to his age, the boy was allowed to remain with his family. However, the following day, the family contacted the Milwaukee Police Department with "serious concerns."

The boy's 26-year-old sister told detectives the boy has had "rage issues" all of his life, the complaint says. The sister said the boy has "five different imaginary people that talk to him."

The complaint says a therapist previously gave the boy a "concerning diagnosis" and the mother had placed cameras inside the home to watch him. The complaint alleges two weeks prior to the woman's murder, "someone had unplugged these cameras."

The sister also told detectives she learned that the morning after their mother's death, the boy logged onto the mother's Amazon account and ordered an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset.

The complaint says a family member also alleged that the boy would pick their puppy up by the tail and "swing the puppy around until it whined and howled in pain." This occurred when the boy was allegedly four-years-old.

The boy's aunt told detectives that the boy never cried or showed remorse following his mother's death. The complaint alleges the boy told his aunt that he was "actually aiming the gun at his mother." The day after his mother's death, the aunt said the boy apologized for killing his mom and then asked if his Amazon package arrived.

In a second interview with detectives, the boy allegedly admitted he shot his mom because he was mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him get something on Amazon. The complaint also says the boy admitted to getting his mother's keys for the gun lock box the night before.

The 10-year-old has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

A cash bond of $50,000 was set for the boy. He will appear in court for a status hearing on Dec. 7.

TMJ4 News is choosing not to name the suspect at this time due to his age.

