10-year-old playing with gun shoots, kills woman near 87th and Hemlock

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman is dead after a 10-year-old was playing with a firearm and it discharged on Monday.

It happened near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. Police say the child was playing with the gun when it discharged, striking a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman.

The woman died from her injuries.

No arrests were made at this time. Police say the incident is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Police are also reminding the public to keep firearms secured with a gun lock and out of reach of children.

