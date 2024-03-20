Watch Now
'Top Chef' Wisconsin premiere party kicks off at Discovery World

Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 18:58:18-04

A new season of Top Chef premieres tonight -- and this time, Bravo brings the competition to Milwaukee!

The show will show off some of our city's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs -- including Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs as one of the 15 competitors.

A kickoff party is being held at Discovery Word.

I connected with Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, to discuss what the newest season of Top Chef means for Milwaukee's food scene.

