'Top Chef' Wisconsin premiere party kicks off at Discovery World.

A new season of Top Chef premieres tonight -- and this time, Bravo brings the competition to Milwaukee!

The show will show off some of our city's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs -- including Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs as one of the 15 competitors.

A kickoff party is being held at Discovery Word.

I connected with Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, to discuss what the newest season of Top Chef means for Milwaukee's food scene.

