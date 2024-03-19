Top Chef judges promote Wisconsin-based season on Kelly Clarkson

The newest season of Top Chef is all about Wisconsin!

The first episode of the 21st season airs Wednesday, March 20th on Bravo.

"Top Chef" judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio new host Kristen Kish joined Kelly Clarkson to promote the new Midwest themed season. The trio shared how the iconic cooking competition series is mixing things up. Hear their thoughts on filming in Wisconsin — they've discovered our cuisine has more to offer than just cheese!

The show will highlight some of Brew City's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs. That includes Milwaukee's own Dan Jacobs, who will be one of the season's 15 competitors.

You can watch Kelly Clarkson's full interview with the Top Chef team on TMJ4 at 3:00 p.m.

