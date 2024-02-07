Top Chef's new season featuring Wisconsin will debut on March 20

The newest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" was filmed in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

We now know this season will premiere on March 20th. The show will highlight some of Brew City's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs.

That includes Milwaukee's own Dan Jacobs, who will be one of the season's 15 competitors.

Paul Bartolotta, the local restaurateur who served as a guest judge for Top Chef several times, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the latest season.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip