Top Chef's new season featuring Wisconsin will debut on March 20

The newest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" was filmed in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 07, 2024
We now know this season will premiere on March 20th. The show will highlight some of Brew City's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs.

That includes Milwaukee's own Dan Jacobs, who will be one of the season's 15 competitors.

Paul Bartolotta, the local restaurateur who served as a guest judge for Top Chef several times, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the latest season.

