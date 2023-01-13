TMJ4's @TheTable : Local teacher to help others learn about White House history

MILWAUKEE — It's the most famous house in America but how much history do you know about the White House?

Sussex Templeton Middle School teacher Rhonda Watton knows a fair amount. She was recently selected to be a master teacher for the White House History Teacher Institute.

"As the master teacher, I'm going to be able to participate and help out other teachers kind of facilitate and learn about the history of the White House and then how to bring it back to their classroom," said Watton @ TheTable Thursday night on TMJ4.

In the summer of 2019, Watton traveled to the nation's capital to learn about the history of the White House.

The five-day program is hosted by the White House Historical Association.

"The in-person format features discussions with historians, local site visits, inquiry-based learning activities, guest speakers, and the opportunity to network with fellow educators from across the country," according to the WHHA website.

"We had a lot of different historians come in, including former White House staff. We had a tour of the White House and we also we did some other really neat visits to the Library of Congress," said Watton.

K-12 educators can learn more about the program by visiting the WHHA website.

