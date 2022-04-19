Watch
TMJ4's Shannon Sims takes new anchor Symone Woolridge on a tour of Milwaukee's hot spots

Symone Woolridge is TMJ4 News' newest anchor - and we wanted to welcome her in style! Shannon Sims took Symone on a 'welcome tour' of some of her favorite Brew City spots.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Shannon Sims wanted to make sure our new anchor Symone Woolridge was introduced to Milwaukee in style.

Recently, Sims decided to bring Woolridge to some of her favorite spots around the city.

Shannon Sims took TMJ4's newest anchor, Symone Woolridge, to her favorite spots in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin knows brats and Bunzel's does it like nobody else. The popular meat market was the first stop for Sims and Woolridge.

The two also checked out Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Woolridge is a Evanston, Illinois native and is joining Milwaukee's NBC affiliate after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked in Tupelo, Mississippi as a reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Most recently, in Memphis at WREG-TV, Woolridge was the station's first breaking news anchor for the weekday morning show. She had her own weekly segment called "Bright Spot," which highlighted positive news in the area.

