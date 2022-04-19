TMJ4's Shannon Sims takes new anchor Symone Woolridge on a tour of Milwaukee's hot spots

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Shannon Sims wanted to make sure our new anchor Symone Woolridge was introduced to Milwaukee in style.

Recently, Sims decided to bring Woolridge to some of her favorite spots around the city.

Wisconsin knows brats and Bunzel's does it like nobody else. The popular meat market was the first stop for Sims and Woolridge.

Felt real carpool karaoke-ish with @ssimsworldwide. We drove around town as she showed me her favorite places.



We’re sharing our journey with you on @tmj4 at 4. pic.twitter.com/ZuOGpPkaGU — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) April 19, 2022

The two also checked out Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Woolridge is a Evanston, Illinois native and is joining Milwaukee's NBC affiliate after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked in Tupelo, Mississippi as a reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Most recently, in Memphis at WREG-TV, Woolridge was the station's first breaking news anchor for the weekday morning show. She had her own weekly segment called "Bright Spot," which highlighted positive news in the area.

