Award-winning journalist Symone Woolridge to joinTMJ4's news anchor team

MILWAUKEE — Award-winning journalist Symone Woolridge is joining the TMJ4's news anchor team.

Woolridge will join TMJ4 News at the end of March and begins on-air as the 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. anchor in mid-April.

She is a Evanston, Illinois native and is joining Milwaukee's NBC affiliate after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked in Tupelo, Mississippi as a reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Most recently, in Memphis at WREG-TV, Woolridge was the station's first breaking news anchor for the weekday morning show. She had her own weekly segment called "Bright Spot," which highlighted positive news in the area.

“I love to connect with those around me and shine light on giving hearts," Woolridge said. "I know TMJ4 does the same and I’m so looking forward to being part of the team.”

Growing up near the Milwaukee area, she is excited to be back in the Midwest.

“My family still lives in Illinois and after pursuing my career hours away from them, I now get to continue doing what I love with them right here with me as they watch and support me from a front row seat. This move means a lot to them and to me. It’s certainly a full circle moment. I’m back near where I started and who I started with,” said Woolridge.

TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher believes Woolridge is a perfect fit for Milwaukee and TMJ4 News.

“Symone has a passion for journalism and people. That’s a great combination for a reporter and news anchor. We are thrilled to welcome Symone to the TMJ4 family," said Vetscher.

