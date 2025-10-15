TMJ4 talks with Company president behind data center project in Ozaukee County

A massive $8 billion data center project is coming to Ozaukee County, promising thousands of jobs while addressing community concerns about water usage, energy needs and environmental impact.

Vantage Data Center President Dana Adams outlined the scope of the project during an interview with TMJ4's Charles Benson, emphasizing the company's commitment to being a responsible neighbor in Wisconsin.

We focused on four key questions for Adams. Watch video of her responses below.

Investment and Job Creation: Adams said the project will contribute about $3 billion in GDP to Wisconsin's economy

Vantage Data Center President Dana Adams talks job creation

Water Usage Concerns: "We're going to use on average 22,000 gallons of water a day. That's the equivalent of 65 homes," Adams said.

Vantage Data Center President Dana Adams addresses water usage concerns

Energy and Renewable Investment: The project includes a significant renewable energy component through a partnership with We Energies

Vantage Data Center President Dana Adams outlined renewable energy component

Community Partnership: "We're going to be here for a long time. And so this is not a project that we build and walk away," Adams said.

Vantage Data Center President Dana Adams says company will be active in community

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

