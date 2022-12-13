TMJ4 News Today team bakes recipes from 2022 We Energies Cookie book

MILWAUKEE — The TMJ4 News Today is baking some of the most delicious recipes from the 2022 We Energies Cookie book on Tuesday.

Wisconsin bakers submitted their recipes for the cookbook. We Energies has since released the annual 2022 version, and TMJ4 News Today anchors are now baking the recipes themselves and trying them on TV!

The team has baked and tasted Coconut Ladoos, Mandelbrot Cookies, Nana's cutouts, Maple Pecan Drops and Chocolate dipped Almond cookies.

From both the on-air journalists and the ones behind the scenes... they were ALL tasty!

Click here to view the 2022 We Energies Cookie book.

Cookie book organizers have already announced the theme for next year's Cookie book: First responders. Learn more here.

Watch the cookie taste-testing segments below:

2022 Cookie book recipes: Maple Pecan Drops and Chocolate dipped Almond cookies:

2022 Cookie book recipes: Maple Pecan Drops and Chocolate dipped Almond cookies

2022 Cookie book recipes: Mandelbrot Cookies and Nana's cutouts:

2022 Cookie book recipes: Mandelbrot Cookies and Nana's cutouts

2022 Cookie book recipes: Coconut Ladoos:

2022 Cookie book recipes: Coconut Ladoos

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip