2023 We Energies Cookie book dedicated to Wisconsin's first responders

"We want to highlight the work of firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs and paramedics—and show off some of their baking skills"
Posted at 6:06 AM, Dec 13, 2022
The organizers of the We Energies Cookie book are honoring Wisconsin’s first responders in 2023.

"We want to highlight the work of firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs and paramedics—and show off some of their baking skills," their website says.

First responders can now submit recipes as a person or group for the Cookie book. Organizers say they accept original recipes for cookies and bars, but can't accept recipes for pies, cakes, pastries, breads, candies and other treats that are not cookies and bars.

Recipes are accepted through Feb. 24. Click here for more information on submitting recipes for the 2023 Cookie book.

To view the 2022 Cookie book, click here.

