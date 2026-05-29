TMJ4 News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Thursday for Overall Excellence as a news station.

TMJ4 was recognized as the "Overall Excellence" winner in the Radio Television Digital News Association's (RTDNA) Region 4 Large Market Television division.

"The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news," RTDNA's website says.

"The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R.Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

This is the fourth time TMJ4 has received such an honor in recent years. TMJ4.com won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for digital excellence in 2015, and was recognized as a Regional winner in 2022 and 2023.

All regional winners advance to the national competition. National winners will be announced later this year.

See a complete list of Region 4 winners here.

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