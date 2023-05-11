Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TMJ4 News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

It's the second year in a row TMJ4.com has been recognized with a Murrow
Screen Shot 2023-05-11 at 12.38.04 PM.png
RTDNA
Screen Shot 2023-05-11 at 12.38.04 PM.png
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:39:31-04

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Thursday for its website, TMJ4.com.

TMJ4.com was recognized as the best Digital entry in the Radio Television Digital News Association's (RTDNA) Region 4 Large Market Television division. It is the second consecutive year the website has received the recognition.

"The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news," RTDNA's website says.

"The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R.Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

This is the third total time TMJ4.com has received such an honor. The website won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for the same category in 2015, and was recognized as a Regional winner in 2022.

All regional winners advance to the national competition. National winners will be announced later this year.

See a complete list of Region 4 winners here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb