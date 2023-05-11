TMJ4 News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Thursday for its website, TMJ4.com.

TMJ4.com was recognized as the best Digital entry in the Radio Television Digital News Association's (RTDNA) Region 4 Large Market Television division. It is the second consecutive year the website has received the recognition.

"The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news," RTDNA's website says.

"The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R.Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

This is the third total time TMJ4.com has received such an honor. The website won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for the same category in 2015, and was recognized as a Regional winner in 2022.

All regional winners advance to the national competition. National winners will be announced later this year.

See a complete list of Region 4 winners here.

